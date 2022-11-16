Wazirabad attack: JIT head changed

The Punjab Home Department has, for the third time, reconstituted the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the attack on PTI chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad. The government made changes and notified the ‘amended JIT’ on Tuesday. The Punjab government has appointed Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar as the head of the JIT. He has replaced DG Khan RPO Syed Khurram Ali Shah, who has now been named a member of the team. The other members are: Punjab Police Investigation Branch AIG Ihsanullah Chohan, Rawalpindi Potohar Division SP Malik Tariq Mehboob and Counter Terrorism Department SP Naseebullah Khan. The provincial home department had initially appointed Director Inspector General (DIG) Establishment Chief Police Officer (CPO) Lahore Tariq Rustam as the head of the JIT. However, in a JIT notified last Friday, Rustam was replaced by RPO Ali. The investigation team formed by the home department last Thursday at the request of Punjab Police chief Faisal Shahkar comprised Dera Ghazi Khan Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali; Ihsanullah Chohan, AIG/monitoring, investigation branch; Vehari District Police Officer Muhammad Zatar Buzdar, and CTD Lahore SP Naseebullah Khan.

However, in another change to the formation of the team, DPO Muhammad Vehari Zafar Buzdar has been replaced with SP Potohar division Malik Tariq Mehboob.

The convener of JIT can co-opt the sixth member of his choice. Earlier, Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Omer Sarfraz Cheema during a presser had said that the preliminary forensic investigation revealed two people were involved in the attack on Imran Khan while two types of bullets were recovered from the containers.