Prince Harry told to cut ties with Netflix amid ‘The Crown’ season five

In response to The Crown, Prince Harry is told to cut off all communication with Netflix.

The Duke of Sussex has received a fake resignation letter from the streaming giant from journalist Dan Wootton on behalf of Prince Harry.

The fifth season of The Crown, according to Mr. Wootton’s letter, is “an all-out assault on the credibility, reputation, heart, and soul” of the monarchy.

The show “manipulates the dark final days” of Diana, he continued, and depicts her “seeking to overthrow the monarchy.”

The arrangement between Harry and Netflix, according to Mr. Wootton, should be “ended with immediate effect” because The Crown is “damaging” the monarchy.