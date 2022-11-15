PTV planning to revive ainak wala jin tv drama

Pakistan Television (PTV) intends to bring back childhood memories by airing Ainakwala Jinn, a popular children’s programme from the past.

The play broadcast from 1993 to 2002 kept children glued to their television sets and was one of the productions broadcast during PTV’s heyday.

TV star and show creator Haseeb Pasha stated, “I recently spoke with PTV officials at the Lahore station, and they expressed a desire to revive the show on the miniscreen.” In the 1990s, he said, a whole generation grew up watching this children’s programme on television and associated it with indelible memories.

Pasha stated that the play was cancelled in 2002 due to a lack of interest from PTV producers and others. This show’s creator, producer, and writer, Hafeez Tahir, had an intense interest in this production. After his (Mr. Tahir’s) retirement, no one bothered to keep the show going, according to Mr. Pasha.

A couple of weeks ago, a puppet theatre was added to the revamped performance, which has been taking place at the Alhamra Arts Centre on The Mall since February 2022. This puppet theatre had a long history; it was introduced three decades ago by TV performer and producer Samina Ahmed, who was formerly the Deputy Director of Programs at the Lahore Arts Council.

The dual performance of Ainak Wala Jin and Putli Tamasha attracts large crowds, primarily children, to Alhamra every Sunday. Children are given treats by a “fairy,” and they are thrilled and enjoy the atmosphere.

Ainakwala Jinn is an educational programme that teaches children the importance of peace, harmony, patriotism, teacher respect, and the value of the truth through various segments. The stage, lighting system, decorations, and costumes have been updated.