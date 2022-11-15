Gaddafi Stadium to turn pink for 3rd T20I between Pakistan and Ireland

LAHORE: Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will turn pink for the third and final T20I between Pakistan and Ireland women’s on Wednesday (November 16). The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as part of its social corporate responsibility is supporting the Pink Ribbon campaign to create awareness about breast cancer. Both team captains, players, match officials and commentators will wear the pink ribbons over the course of the match and awareness messages will be displayed inside the stadium. The stumps will also be branded pink. The backdrop for the post-match ceremony will be coloured pink. Entrance for the matches is free for spectators with four enclosures — Imran Khan, Rajas’, Fazal Mahmood and Saeed Anwar — open to the public. The PCB also encourage fans to wear pink for the Wednesday’s fixture. In addition, the PCB will distribute pink coloured shirts to the spectators in various stands during the match.