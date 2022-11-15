CEO Media Professionals calls on Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig

Syed Afzaal Haider CEO Media Professionals visited Baig Tower to congratulate Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig on his re-election on the board of Directors of World Federation of Consuls (FICAC) for the 5th consecutive term. Mr. Afzaal appreciated Dr. Baig’s contribution for the country as a diplomat, economist, businessperson and a role model for the youth of Pakistan. Mr. Afzaal presented a gift to Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig as a gesture of goodwill. In response, Dr. Baig presented his biography Limitless Pakistan to Mr. Afzaal as a token of gratitude. Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig is a successful entrepreneur, leading industrialist, renowned columnist and author of several books. He is the Chairman of Baig Group, a multinational conglomerate operating in Pakistan, UAE, Morocco and UK in diversified commercial and industrial activities. Media Professionals is a 360- degree advertising agency operating from Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.