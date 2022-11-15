PTI approaches SC in five cities for probe into attack on Imran

The PTI Monday moved five registries of the Supreme Court in different cities across the country seeking the formation of a judicial commission to probe the assassination attack on party chief Imran Khan in Wazirabad. Speaking to the media in Lahore, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the petitions were filed in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta. In these pleas, Qureshi said, the SC has been requested to form a judicial commission to investigate the assassination attempt on Imran, the alleged refusal to register a first information report of the incident as requested by the complainant, the purported video of PTI Senator Azam Swati and his wife as well as the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya. He expressed hope that the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) would consider his party’s pleas. In the plea filed in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shaukat Ali Yousfzai is the applicant. The petition states that Yousafzai had received letters from several members of the KP Assembly to move the SC for the constitution of the commission. His plea bears the signatures of 30 members of the KP assembly who have endorsed the plea. In the plea filed in the Lahore registry, Usman Buzdar is the applicant. The plea, a copy of which is also available with Dawn.com, Buzdar too has mentioned that he had received letters from several Punjab Assembly members seeking the constitution of the judicial commission. His plea also bears the signatures of multiple Punjab Assembly members with a hand-written note saying PTI MNAs also endorse the petition. Petitioners in the application filed in Islamabad were several PTI MNAs and senators, including Shibli Faraz and Shahzad Waseem. In Karachi, PTI leaders Ali Zaidi and Imran Ismail among others reached the SC registry to file the petition. Meanwhile, former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri, PTI MNA Munawara Bibi Baloch and Balochistan Assembly MPA Muhammad Mubeen Khan Khilji moved the plea in Quetta.