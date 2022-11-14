Dollar rate today, USD to PKR – 14 Nov 2022, other currencies

As the trading activity resumed on Monday after a break of two days, the Pakistani rupee continued to depreciate against the dollar in the interbank market. During morning activity, the dollar was up by 11 paisa.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs221.7 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 222.2.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was traded between Rs225.6 to Rs227.85.

On the last trading day which was Tuesday as Wednesday was a public holiday, the US dollar closed at Rs221.65 after losing just one paisa in value.

