Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, November 14, 2022


Dollar rate today, USD to PKR – 14 Nov 2022, other currencies

Web Desk

As the trading activity resumed on Monday after a break of two days, the Pakistani rupee continued to depreciate against the dollar in the interbank market. During morning activity, the dollar was up by 11 paisa.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs221.7 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 222.2.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was traded between Rs225.6 to Rs227.85.

On the last trading day which was Tuesday as Wednesday was a public holiday, the US dollar closed at Rs221.65 after losing just one paisa in value.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING
14Nov22 PKR 221.7 PKR 222.2
Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market:
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
CNY  China Yuan CNY 31.13 31.38
EUR  Euro EUR 240.5 243
JPY  Japanese Yen JPY 1.53 1.57
SAR  Saudi Riyal SAR 62.5 63.1
AED  U.A.E Dirham AED 64.7 65.3
GBP  UK Pound Sterling GBP 274.3 277

Submit a Comment