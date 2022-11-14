PTI to move SC for FIR about Imran attack

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday decided to move the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) for the registration of the names of nominated people in the FIR (first information report) over an assassination attempt on party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad. A private news channel quoting sources reported that the PTI has selected Monday (today) as the day for filing the writ petition. The PTI lawmakers who hail from Islamabad are expected to reach the SC along with the legal team. Besides this, the writ petition will also be filed in the SC registries of all the provinces. In this regard, the PTI has directed all the lawmakers to reach the SC registry of the related provinces, also asking the MNAs from Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta to reach the respective registries at 10 am, said the report. The report further stated that the lawmakers have been asked to ensure their presence at the SC and its registries.