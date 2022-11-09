Remembering my father – who fought bravely

My father was a warrior, a self-made man. He left Pakistan to pursue his dreams when he was 16 years old, he completed his studies in London and become the most successful businessman in his family. He was the epitome of high integrity. He was an inspiration to his entire village, his cousins, and his relatives. He was loved and respected by all.

My father survived so many heart attacks, more than a normal person can bear. My dad was the strongest man I ever met, both physically and mentally. I am so proud of the way he fought his battle with his disease for so many years, fearlessly and always positive to the very end. Just a day before he passed away, as he moved to the hospital, still said, “I’m just on a drip, I’ll get my strength back and I will be back home”. He always believed he would emerge as the winner. And while he’s no longer with us, I believe he did win, because he never once allowed the disease to destroy the spirit of who he was. And when he used to get sick, he never showed that he was worried; instead, he was more concerned that those he loved were worried about him. He didn’t want to trouble anyone. As he used to lay in his hospital bed, he would take all the energy he had left in his body to give his visitors a sign that everything was ok.

His journey in life was not easy at all, he struggled all his life but remained steadfast and strong, and never gave up on his goals. And that’s what I have learned from my dad “Be a warrior”. He worked hard all his life, I’ve seen my dad working day and night. He never missed a day of work and was always willing to do anything for us. My dad labored so much to get to the point he was. His steps are enviable and I am so proud of my dad. My father loved us like no other, his love was unconditional. He was no less than a superhero to us. My father was a true blessing and strength in our life.

My father passed away on the 21st of August, and I stood frozen. My whole world came crashing down, and I felt myself gasping for air. I could not believe, could not accept that he was gone, I would never hear his voice again, never be able to look forward to the little things we did. It all seemed unreal, the house filled up with people slowly as I quietly sat beside him, trembling and trying to pray but all I could think was, that this is the last time my father is going to be in front of me. I stood at the door as they carried him away, at that moment I felt a part of me leaving, I felt my heart slowing down, and I felt I was losing a piece of me I would never be able to replace. My knees felt weak, I wanted to run out and scream. But I stood there morbid, still and silent, hopeless and broken. All that hope was shattered all that happiness vanished and all I felt was hurt and empty.

I wish for the days when he filled every corner of the house with his refreshing presence. The melody of his soulful laugh rings in my heart. A beautiful bond between a father and a daughter should never be broken. My father’s departure has created a void in my heart that can’t ever be fulfilled. I miss him at every moment. We were all very lucky to have known my dad, and he will be greatly missed all our life and remembered for all his good deeds, the smiles he put on our faces, and the love he showed us.

My dad was incredible, he was my hero and will always be!

Rest well, my Soldier! You fought bravely, your legacy will live on. We miss you so much and will always love you.