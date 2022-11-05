Mohammad Hafeez says goodbye to Lahore Qalandars

After four years of “learning and success,” the former all-rounder for Pakistan Mohammad Hafeez has said goodbye to Lahore Qalandars, a franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

After the T20 World Cup in 2021, Hafeez announced his retirement from international cricket. He has played for various teams in T20 franchise competitions all over the world.

Taking to Twitter, Hafeez announced the end of his career with the PSL 2022 champions as he said:

The veteran cricketer said that he will always cherish the “amazing” memories of working with the franchise and wished it all the best for future endeavors.

My journey comes to an end with @lahoreqalandars here. Thanks for the amazing last 4 years of learnings & success. I will always cherish the amazing memories of working together. Wish u all the best for future endeavours. — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 5, 2022

Hafeez, often known as The Professor, retired from Test cricket in 2018. He has seen a successful and glittering career in league cricket with Lahore Qalandars and completed 200 wickets in the T20 format this season of the PSL.

Over the course of his 18-year career, the all-rounder scored 12,789 runs and claimed 253 wickets while playing in 392 international matches for Pakistan.