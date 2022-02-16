HBL PSL 7: Erin Holland the ‘Snow Queen’ of Pakistan Super League

Australian cricket moderator/presenter Erin Holland is in Lahore for the continuous Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition, and since the very beginning, she has been wearing stylish outfits to catch everybody’s eye.

As she entered Gaddafi Stadium’s ground on Tuesday, the previous Miss Australia wore a white suit, including a white coat with matching pants and a dark shirt under it.

To finish her look, she decided to wear dark strapped shoes. As far as style, she picked minimal makeup.

Posting to Twitter, Holland composed that people were considering her the “Snow Queen”.

“Everybody’s calling me the Snow Queen at work this evening, and I’m not frantic with regards to it,” she said.