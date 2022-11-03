ISPR condemns assassination attempt on Imran Khan during PTI long march

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has condemned firing incident during PTI long march in Wazirabad.

The media wing of the Pak army, the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) issued a condemning statement on the firing incident.

“Firing incident during Long March near Gujranwala is highly condemnable,” the military’s media wing said.

“Sincere prayers for precious life lost and speedy recovery and well-being of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and all those injured in this unfortunate incident,” the press release reads.

Earlier on Thursday, Imran Khan was shifted to Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore after an assassination attempt was made on the former prime minister during his long march in Wazirabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also denounced the firing incident. “I condemn the incident of firing on Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has taken notice of the firing incident near PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container in Wazirabad and instructed the provincial IGP to submit a report after a thorough investigation.

“Those behind this incident will be brought to justice soon and the injured will be provided the best medical care,” the chief minister said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resumed its anti-government ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ from Wazirabad’s Kot Khizri today (Thursday).

PTI Chairman Imran Khan kicked off the ‘Long March’ from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on October 29, 2022.