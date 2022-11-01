Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, November 01, 2022


Kohli ‘perfect’ and training after invasion incident: Dravid

AFP

 

“Absolutely perfect” Virat Kohli trained as usual at the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday, coach Rahul Dravid said, adding he hopes there is no repeat of the invasion of privacy which left the star batsman “paranoid”.

Kohli on Monday took to social media to condemn the actions of an intruder who filmed the inside of his room at a Perth hotel as India prepared last month for the ongoing tournament in Australia.

“It’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy,” Kohli wrote to his 221 million followers on Instagram.

A day later it was business as usual for India’s players, who trained at the indoor nets at Adelaide because of rain for their Super 12 match against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Submit a Comment