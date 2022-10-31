Apple planning to launch new Macs in early 2023

Apple is reportedly to launch new models of Mac in 2023. According to notable Apple analyst and Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple will launch a new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro next year, though the exact launch date remains unclear.

Previously, the same analyst reported that Apple would launch a new MacBook Pro with an upgraded M2 chip this year. He also said 2022 would see a host of launches from the Cupertino-based tech giant.

It was reported that the next Apple Mac Pro – Apple’s most powerful PC for creators, would include 24 CPU cores (including 16 performance and eight efficiency cores), 76 graphics cores, and 192GB of memory – making it the most powerful Mac to date. It may be powered by an “M2 Ultra” or “â€ŒM2â€Œ Extreme” chip – a boosted version of the existing M2 that powers the 2022 versions of MacBook Air 13 and Pro 13. On the other hand, Apple is due to launch new MacBook Pro 14 and 16 with the M2-series chipsets.

Last year, the company refreshed the MacBook Pro 14 and 16 with a new design (notch on screen) and M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. It will likely continue the trend with the next-gen model.