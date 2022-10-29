China to work with other BRICS members to jointly advance expansion process

China, along with other combined economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) members, will jointly advance the expansion process so that more partners will join the BRICS family, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said here Saturday.

“As the BRICS Chair this year, China actively supports the process of BRICS expansion,” he said during his regular briefing in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that Russia supports the accession of Saudi Arabia to BRICS. The spokesperson said that at the 14th BRICS Summit on June 23, the BRICS leaders reached an important consensus on BRICS expansion and expressed support for the discussion on the standards and procedures of the expansion. After the meeting, many countries expressed the desire to join BRICS cooperation, he added. Responding to a similar question on October 20, China voiced support for the expansion of BRICS membership after reports about Saudi Arabia showing its intention to join the group that presently comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.