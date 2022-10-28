Lahore hospitals put on high alert in wake of PTI long march

The Punjab department of specialized health has issued a high alert in the 18 hospitals of Lahore in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf PTI long march starting from the provincial capital Lahore today (Friday).

The health department has cancelled holidays/leaves of the medical staff, through a notification issued on Friday. The administrative officers of the health facilities have also been directed to remain on duty. The health department has asked for enough medical staff on duty.

The notification has directed the hospital administrations to ensure availability of medicines, surgical/non-surgical tools, medical gases, blood bags and blood donors in case of any emergency.

The health department has also instructed the hospitals to make their operation theatres fully operative and put additional beds in their emergency and ICU wards.

A thorough strategy has been developed to keep the federal capital peaceful and safeguard locals’ lives and possessions throughout the PTI’s long march.

Under the plan, the police, Rangers and Frontier Constabulary would be deployed in and around the federal capital.