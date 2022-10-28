World must not to turn a blind eye to rights abuses in IIOJK

As Pakistan observed Black Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the world not to turn a blind eye to Indian human rights abuses in Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

“The 27th of October is observed as Black Day when India illegally, immorally and forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 1947. This day is a testament to Kashmiris’ legendary courage and resilience they have shown in standing up to the Indian occupation forces over the last 75 years,” tweeted the premier. The PM said that the people of Pakistan pay rich tribute to Kashmiris and vowed to keep standing by them in their just struggle. “The world should not turn a blind eye to Indian human rights abuses in IIOJK, which is a heavily militarized valley. Urge for freedom cannot be suppressed for long,” said the PM. In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi reiterated Pakistan’s call for an immediate reversal of the Indian government’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

Dr Arif Alvi urged the international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its egregious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari paid rich tribute to the Kashmiris for rendering sacrifices in the struggle for the right to self-determination and reiterated the country’s resolve to continue backing Kashmiris in their struggle.