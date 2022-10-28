Lahore Leads varsity holds convocation

The 6th grand Convocation of Lahore Leads University was held at main campus. Chairman Lahore Leads University Mian Zahoor Ahmad Wattoo and Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nadeem Bhatti, Guest of honour Federal sectery Junaid Khan, Executive Director Hamza Zahoor Wattoo, MD Managing Director Asad Wattoo, Talha Wattoo and Registrar Dr. Saeed Ahmad also participated in the convocation. In the program, degrees were awarded to 1100 students belonging to the departments of engineering, humanities and social sciences, business administration, commerce and computer science of Leads University. Certificates and medals were also given to the position holders students who showed outstanding academic performance in the convocation. 5 Founders Medals were also given to the students on the basis of outstanding academic performance. The 16 students received the Roll of Honor Medal while 16 students received the distinguished performance Medal, 55 students received meritorious certificates Convocation started with recitation of Quran and translation. National Anthem was played in hall on arrival of guests and procession of all faculty members.

Addressing the convocation, Chairman Lahore Leads University Zahoor Ahmed Watto said that we are celebrating the 6th convocation of the Lahore Leads University with joy and pride while thanking our Lord.

Addressing the convocation ceremony, Vice Chancellor Lahore Leads University Professor Dr. Nadeem Bhatti said that Lahore Leads University is not only an educational but also a training institution for male and female students.Your success depends on hard work and at alumni you are ambassador of Leads.

The vice chancellor had announced that Lahore Leads university had Singed MOU and Developed linkages with international University of Canada, University of Malaysia for the students betterment and quality education. The Lahore Leads university had developed Placement center will help students to search job and

Entrepreneurship center is established to develop understanding of businesses. Lahore Leads University is Thankfull for the respectful guests and students and pray for all graduates for their bright future.