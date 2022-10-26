Financial irregularities of trillions of rupees found in Orange Line Metro Train project

The Auditor General of Punjab has released volume two of the audit of the Orange Line Metro Train project.

More than Rs2 trillion in financial irregularities were discovered during the audit of the Orange Train project. According to the audit report, various financial matters, including contracts, overpayments, and tax exemptions, exhibited irregularities.

There have been financial irregularities of more than 85 billion rupees for the early completion of the project, as well as financial irregularities of more than 93 billion in payments to Chinese and local contractors.

According to the report, there were more than 80 billion rupees worth of financial irregularities in the project’s civil works. In addition to construction work and contract management, exorbitantly priced contracts were also awarded. While the Finance Department’s semiannual rates were also disregarded in order to complete the project quickly.