China welcomes FATF’s removal of Pakistan from its grey list

China welcomes the decision of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to remove Pakistan from its “grey list” and would like to send congratulations to Pakistan”, said Wang Wenbin, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, at a regular press conference, Gwadar Pre reported on Tuesday.

He said that this has been made possible thanks to Pakistan’s effort to firmly follow through on its political commitment and continuously improve and enhance its Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) system over the past five years despite the difficulties.

This also shows international support and recognition of Pakistan’s endeavor in this regard. “We look forward to Pakistan’s positive contributions to advancing international counterterrorism cooperation and protecting the security of the international financial system”, he said.