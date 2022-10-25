Imran Khan to begin PTI long march from Lahore on Friday

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that he decided to start long march on Friday.

The announcement came while Khan was holding a press conference at the Chief Minister’s House in Lahore, during which he said that the march will start from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

He said, “This long march is not for doing politics as we are fighting for the future of the country. We will head towards Islamabad with the nation from GT Road.”

“I’m announcing that the long march will start on Friday from Liberty Chowk”-@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/LdxTcxPs6G — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 25, 2022

The PTI chief clarified that there was no timeframe for the conclusion of the upcoming long march. “I am claiming now that it will be the largest-ever march of history.”

“I want to appeal to the nation to choose a path in this decisive time. The nation will have to decide whether we will accept the rulership of the thieves or make the country a sovereign state,” he added.

Imran Khan said there were three long marches against his government two by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and one by Bilawal Bhutto, while even another by Maryam Nawaz had fizzled out near Gujar Khan.

He said the media is facing the most severe form of oppression not seen even in the worst countries.

Imran Khan paid tribute to senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif who was brutally killed in Kenya.

“I have not seen anything like what has happened to Arshad Sharif. The journalist community known there was not price for this conscience. He was a patriot. There are two martyrs in his family He always stood up for him country.”

He said Arshad Sharif was threatened and was forced to flee the country twice. “I told him to leave the country once,” he adding, that attempts were made to bring him back from Dubai due to which he fled abroad.