Imran Khan wants NRO in Toshakhana case: Malik

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wanted a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) like concession in the Toshakhana through blacking tactics. “The PTI chief has been threatening to hold a long-march whose sole purpose is to get his disqualification reversed in the Toshakhana case,” he said while addressing a news conference. He demanded the initiation of criminal proceedings against Imran Khan in line with the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Toshakhana case. The minister said Imran Khan had committed the “worst-ever crime” by concealing and selling the gifts he received during his visits to foreign countries as Prime Minister of Pakistan. He alleged that Imran Khan received several gifts during his visits but did not declare them. However, selling those gifts was tantamount to a bigger crime than that. Musadik said Imran Khan did not submit any bank statement of the money he earned after selling those gifts. He recalled that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Shraif was disqualified for not taking a salary from his son. On the contrary, Imran Khan had been disqualified over corrupt practices. The minister said a small number of people were out on the roads to protest the ECP decision despite the PTI ruling in the two provinces. As regards the availability of gas during the current winter, Musadik assured that the gas availability during this winter season would be better as compared to the previous year. He said the government was making all-out efforts in this regard.