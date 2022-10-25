GHQ writes govt to form inquiry commission for probing Arshad Sharif’s death

General Headquarters of Pakistan Army has written a letter to the federal government to form an inquiry commission to investigate the murder of senior anchorperson and journalist Arshad Sharif.

The GHQ has also asked the federal government to take action against elements involved in leveling baseless allegations against the institution.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the formation of a judicial commission to probe the killing of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif was shot dead by the Kenyan police Sunday night in a “mistaken identity” case while he was travelling to Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town.