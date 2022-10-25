GHQ writes govt to form inquiry commission for probing Arshad Sharif’s death

Arshad Sharif General Headquarters of Pakistan Army has written a letter to the federal government to form an inquiry commission to investigate the murder of senior anchorperson and journalist Arshad Sharif. The GHQ has also asked the federal government to take action against elements involved in leveling baseless allegations against the institution. Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the formation of a judicial commission to probe the killing of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya. Senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif was shot dead by the Kenyan police Sunday night in a “mistaken identity” case while he was travelling to Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town. Detailing the incident, the Kenyan media quoting the police said that the manned roadblock had received information to intercept a car similar to the one, the Pakistani journalist and his driver were in, following a carjacking incident in Nairobi in which a child was allegedly taken hostage. A press statement was also released by the Office of the Inspector-General National Police Service in Nairobi, Kenya, in which details related to the incident were provided. “NPS regrets to announce an incident last night along Kwenia farm/ Kamukuru maram road with Magadi, Kajiado, where a foreign national namely Arshad Muhammad Sharif, aged 50, was fatally wounded by a police officer while a passenger in a motor vehicle KDG 200M. At the time of the incident, the deceased was in the company of his brother namely Khurram Ahmed.” “Incident follows a circulation from Pangani Police of a stolen motor vehicle. The officers trailing the motor vehicle towards Magadi alerted police in Magadi who erected a road barrier,” the statement added. “Deceased’s motor vehicle came upon the police barrier which they drove through. It is then they were shot at, fatally injuring late Arshad Muhammad Sharif.” “National Police Service regrets this unfortunate incident. Competent authorities are currently investigating the incident for appropriate action. The Ag. inspector-General on behalf of the Service condoles with the family and friends of the deceased.”