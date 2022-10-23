Modi’s India is Tarnishing the Game of Gentleman

India is no more a secular country as it has changed itself into a land meant for Hindutva only. Narendra Modi is continuously becoming a shame for India since he took the reins of the government in 2014. From sports to politics, he has polluted everything and only promoted hatred. The space for minorities is fast shrinking in today’s India of Modi. Minorities are being discriminated against in every field including politics, sports and even the film industry. The BJP is ruling in India and it has a mindset based on hatred towards Muslims. The Hindutva and its blind followers in the shape of the BJP are against the existence of Pakistan and they often speak up their minds.

Just recently, a follower of Hindutva and BJP has tried to tint the cricket-the game of gentlemen. Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has just said that the Indian Cricket Team will not visit Pakistan to participate in the Asia Cup scheduled next year. Shah, who is also the President of the Asian Cricket Council, has said that the tournament should be played at any neutral venue. Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has also said that there are security issues in Pakistan and therefore the final decision in this regard will be made by the Indian Home Ministry. It seems impossible that Indian Home Ministry will allow its cricket team to visit Pakistan because Jay Shah is the son of Indian Home Minister Amit Shah whose hatred for Pakistan is no more a secret. Jay Shah is calling the shots at BCCI while his father is heading the Home Ministry. Amit Shah is considered the right hand of Modi and it is due to his policies that Muslims are facing the worst kind of persecution in India.

The ties between Pakistan and India are on a continuous decline since the BJP took the reins of the government in 2014. India is trying to push Pakistan to diplomatic isolation and the Modi government is using every tactic to achieve this nefarious design based on Hindutva policy. There are solid proofs that India is involved in terror activities in Balochistan only to disrupt the law and order situation in Pakistan. The Indian hand was found repeatedly in the terror attacks on the Pak Army in Balochistan. The only purpose behind such a coward attack is to portray that Pakistan is not a safe country.

Now, almost all the international teams are visiting Pakistan and therefore India is in a panic that cricket is being revived here. There are no security issues for the cricket teams of Australia, South Africa, England and the West Indies in Pakistan as they have just played successful series here. The stars of all these cricket teams truly enjoyed their stay in Pakistan without any fear. The cricket grounds of Pakistan are on the path of revival and it is very problematic for Modi’s India therefore the BCCI is refusing to send its cricket team here. It is now on the record that India was involved in the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore in 2009. The plan was made to send a message to the world that Pakistan is not safe to host cricket teams. It was a well-orchestrated game plan that was played by India in 2009 to disrupt the peace in Pakistan. India also made another plan when the Big 3 was constituted in the International Cricket Council (ICC) consisting of Australia, England and India. The move was meant to create its monopoly in the ICC and to keep Pakistan away from major events. This plan also failed as both Australia and England had to visit Pakistan to play cricket and we rightly proved that we are peaceful people. Pakistan is capable enough to host any international event as we have the capacity to do it. India always tried to hamper the revival of cricket in Pakistan. It was India who sent a threatening email to the cricket team of New Zealand when it was on a tour of Pakistan last year. New Zealand had to wrap up its tour midway just due to the threatening email received by India.

Now, India is once again trying hard to isolate Pakistan on the international front but it will meet with failure just due to the tireless efforts of the Pakistan Army and its intelligence agencies. It was because of the efforts of the Pak Army that it exposed India in Balochistan by arresting Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadev. The Pak Army also failed all the nefarious designs of India in Afghanistan as Modi had to leave our neighbouring country empty-handed. Our armed forces and intelligence agencies are alert 24/7 and they are continuously keeping an eye on the enemy forces. The security agencies of Pakistan can host international events including the Asia Cup. It is imperative for other member countries to raise their voice against India which is on the path of damaging the sports. It is said that cricket is the game of gentlemen and it must be played the same way. All the efforts of Modi to tarnish this gentleman’s game must be foiled collectively.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.