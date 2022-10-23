Punjab CM inaugurates mobile food labs to ensure quality

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has become active to ensure provision of quality food to the people of Punjab and inaugurated the Mobile Food Labs and Checking Squad consisting of 55 vehicles and motorcycles. The inaugural ceremony of Mobile Food Labs and Bike Squad was organized at CMO in which CM Pervaiz Elahi was the chief guest.CM inspected the vehicles and bikes included in the Mobile Food Labs and Checking Squad and talked with the staff members. He said that mobile food labs will help to maintain the quality of food adding that with the help of mobile food labs milk, spices, carbonated drinks, water, oil along with the prompt checking of the quality of other items will enable to get quick results and take immediate action on the spot. He highlighted that the mobile food labs will eliminate the trend of adulteration in food items.

The CM welcomed the launching of mobile food labs in Punjab adding that unhealthy food can cause more than 200 fatal diseases. It has become an essential aspect to get knowledge and awareness about the diseases being caused due to the usage of impure and unhygienic food. It is highly imperative to have the latest machinery in order to check the violation of the hygiene rules and measure the quality.CM disclosed that initially the mobile food project has been launched from Sargodha, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Multan adding that this project will be spread in a phased manner across Punjab. The mobile food squad will also enable the checking of edibles in the streets.

The CM was given a briefing about the Mobile Food Labs and Biking Squad. Provincial Food Minister Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, Provincial Adviser on Home Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Provincial Adviser Yousaf Badozai, Assembly Member Gulrez Afzal Chan, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Chairman Punjab Food Authority Ali Raza Khakwani, Secretary Information, DG Punjab Food Authority and concerned officials were also also present on the occasion.

DG MDA for effective awareness drive to facilitate citizens: Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Qaisar Saleem has directed the officials concerned to speed up the public information and awareness campaign to make people aware of MDA’s performance.

He instructed the heads of all directorates to make full use of social media to share with the public the performance report of the last four years as well as the measures taken in public interest. Instructions were issued to nominate a focal person regularly in all directorates to speed up the social media campaign.

Qaisar Saleem directed the heads of all the directorates to send the record to the IT Directorate on daily basis for public awareness and information sharing with the public. He further said that public complaints and suggestions were being heard under open door policy in MDA office to ensure protection of public interest.

“MDA’s social media wing is being activated for spreading awareness and information about illegal housing schemes and illegal constructions and map approval process and information with the public,” he concluded.