Partial Solar Eclipse on Oct 25

The 25th of October will witness the second partial solar eclipse which will be visible in different cities in Pakistan. The partial solar eclipse is the last solar eclipse of the year. For people in Pakistan, the partial solar eclipse will begin at around 1:58 pm PST and will end at 6:20 pm PST. According to the Department of Meteorology, the second partial solar eclipse of this year can be seen in most areas of the country including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore Peshawar, and Quetta. It will be visible from western Asia, northern Africa, most regions of Europe, the Middle East, and the regions covering the North Atlantic Ocean and the North Indian Ocean. The solar eclipse will be visible from most places. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas. During a partial solar eclipse, the Moon and the Sun are not perfectly aligned in a straight line. Therefore, the Moon does not completely cover the Sun. This gives the Sun a crescent shape. It appears as though the Moon has taken a bite of the Sun.