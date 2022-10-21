CPC National Congress: message is ‘loud and clear’

In a historic moment, President Xi Jinping has unveiled China’s roadmap for next five years at the Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on the occasion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. President XI’s crucial speech at the National Congress is a defining moment, given emerging regional as well as international scenarios and China’s expanding role at the international stage.

The CPC National Congress has always worked towards holding high the banner of socialism. In addition to that, socialism in China is tweaked in a way that includes Chinese characteristics and principles in an otherwise western concept. President Xi Jinping stated while presenting the report that the Congress aims to integrate socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, staying true to the founding principles of the CPC, pioneering, forging ahead with enterprise and fortitude, and striving in unison to construct a modern socialist country in every way and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts. He added that the previous decade saw three major events of great immediate and historical significance for the party and the people. This is a befitting response to the recent comments by western leaders on the Chinese government model.

Facts do not lie that under President Xi Jinping’s leadership, a new era of socialism was brought into the mainstream. Absolute poverty was eradicated for good, and society as a whole prospered. Moreover, China has experienced a historic rise in its economic strength. The socialist GDP grew by 7.2 percentage points, from 54 trillion yuan to 114 trillion yuan.

The purpose of the meeting was to lay down the goals and targets that China wants to achieve in the coiming years. President Xi Jinping said that the basic goal of alleviating poverty and economically developing the country to an extent was achieved, and now the nation will move towards the second goal of building a great modern socialist country through a path of modernization.

From 2020 to 2035, the CPC wants to essentially achieve socialist modernization, and from 2035 to the middle of this century, it wants to transform China into a great modern socialist nation that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful.

Moreover, the president promises to improve people’s quality of life by stating that a country is nothing without its people, and people are nothing without their country. Therefore, the Communist Party of China will ensure that the Chinese people are able to lead a good life in their homeland. He aims to do this by bringing in more equality through income distribution. In order to do this, people will be paid more for doing an increased amount of work. He also wants to encourage people to achieve prosperity by adopting hard work. By providing equal opportunities to all groups of people, low-income earners will be able to earn more, thus enlarging the middle-income group. In addition to that, the state will actively help those who find it difficult to find jobs and meet their needs, and the social security system will also be improved to the extent that the coverage of social insurance programs will be expanded.

The question of Taiwan is also a pressing issue in China. Xi Jinping assured the people that Taiwan’s issue would be solved through the implementation of the CPC’s policies and that the new era would aid in reunification. In a single sentence, he told the world that the Taiwan problem is a problem of the Chinese people and must be resolved by them alone, without any foreign force. “We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the utmost effort, but we will never promise to renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all measures necessary. This is directed solely at interference by outside forces and the few separatists seeking ‘Taiwan independence’ and their separatist activities; it is by no means targeted at our Taiwan compatriots,” he asserted.

Contrary to popular western ideals of capitalism, China has greatly prospered with a socialist system. So much so that it has emerged as an economic super power in the world. Not only has China worked on improving its economic indicators, it has also uplifted society as a whole. However, for China, this is still not enough. Therefore, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has pledged to bring about more wholesome development in the country so that it can become number one in all aspects. With Xi Jinping and CPC’s determination, this dream is not far from being achieved.

The message from President Xi Jinping’s speech is loud and clear: China will not compromise on its policy to resolve conflicts through peaceful means, and China will continue for the development of its countrymen through its socialist system.