PML-N wants deal over Nawaz’s disqualification: Sh Rashid

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday said that the meeting in Rawalpindi will prove to be a positive development for Pakistan. In a statement on Twitter, the AML chief while targeting the incumbent government for the challenges being faced by the state said the government has pushed the country into political and economic bankruptcy. He said the rulers want to bring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to the assembly for a deal over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification for life. He further hinted that the final round will be held in 10 days and the months of October and November will be decisive. He made it clear that long march or election date, one is a must. The former minister further said that the state institutions are with the oppressed people, not with the oppressors. Further lashing out at the PML-N leaders, he added that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will bring down the government.