TV actor Imran Ashraf, wife Kiran Dar announce divorce

Imran Ashraf, one of Lollywood’s most talented actors, announced his separation from his wife Kiran Ishfaq Hussein. Both people made a combined statement on Instagram saying they agree on how their son should be raised. The couple was one of the most ‘adored and beautiful’ couples in the industry, therefore the news of their divorce shocked the fans. The rumors of their separation sparked a few days ago when Kiran Ashfaq deleted all pictures of her with Imran Ashraf and also changed her username on Instagram. Kiran wished her ex-husband Imran Ashraf a birthday on Instagram writing ‘Happy Birthday Roham k Baba.’ The couple tied the knot in 2018 and together have a son Roham. Imran Ashraf did many blockbuster projects like ‘Alif Allah aur Insa, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Gul-e-Rana and Dam Mastam.’ It should be noted that this is the third divorce in about a month, following the separation of Feroz-Alizey and Sana-Fakhar. Since many celebrity couples have broken up this year, netizens find it difficult to believe this news.