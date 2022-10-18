Ramiz Raja Shares Secret Tip on How to Get Star Indian Batter Out

At Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign will get underway on October 23 against archrival India. For the much-anticipated match, all spectator tickets have already been sold out for months.

Yesterday, India and Pakistan both played their first pregame matches against Australia and England, respectively. In a thrilling conclusion, the Rohit-led team overcame the home team while England triumphed over the Men in Green.

Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), recently disclosed the plan for the match against India that he had discussed with all-format captain Babar Azam before departing for the premier event.

The head of the cricket board alleged that he gave Babar Azam advice on how to make an early breakthrough in the match on October 23, particularly on when to send India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, back to the pavilion.

“I told them to hire a man at short-leg and ask Shaheen Afridi to bowl at 100 mph. Don’t give him a single, just bowl that inswinging yorker at 100 mph and keep him on strike. You’ll be able to out him, Ramiz Raja continued.

It’s important to remember that Shaheen made a breakthrough in the first over of the 2021 World Cup match in the UAE, dismissing Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to keep the Men in Blue from setting a higher target.