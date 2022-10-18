KIPS hosts annual dinner in honour of 50 CSS qualifiers

KIPS Central Superior Services (CSS) hosted the 50th CTP Annual Dinner on Sunday. The event was held in honour of the CSS qualifiers, and to acknowledge and celebrate the success of the esteemed finalists. A prize distribution ceremony was held to felicitate CSS front-runners who had brought laurels to the academy.

Additional Director KIPS CSS Shahrukh Shahid said, “I congratulate the 50 KIPS CSS qualifiers from Punjab and KPK, and envisage even greater development and successes for their journey at Civil Service Academy. I am proud of KIPS CSS for what it has achieved in the past 2 years during the pandemic, by facilitating the students with comprehensive, safe and free of cost strategies. Today, we are leading the market by providing three modes of education to students i.e. online, virtual and physical.”

KIPS CSS is one of the largest and oldest CSS preparatory networks in Pakistan, with 10 campuses and one virtual learning application. It is the only institute in Pakistan offering On Campus, Online and Virtual Learning Classes; with more than 20 years of experience in the field as premium educationists. The institute specialises in preparing candidates for competitive exams and promises best preparation for interviews and psychological tests.

On this occasion Director KIPS CSS, Shahid Wazir Khan said “At KIPS, for CSS preparation, our prime focus is on “success in maiden attempt” and we plan and conduct instructional classes to get the candidates equipped with the knack they need to succeed in their first endeavour.”

Furthermore he added, “KIPS is the only brand in the market which broke the shackles of time and space, and introduced its state of the art virtual campus called KIPS LMS, an online learning management system for a wide range of academic programs. It is platform that let students learn from wherever they are and whenever they feel like it. KIPS had recently collaborated with Akhuwat Foundation, giving opportunity to more than 100 students bearing their educational and accommodation cost for a four and a half month session.”

Executive Director, Arsalan Khalid said “KIPS CSS has started a new venture, Global Age. It currently deals with educational and immigration consultancy, and skill based short courses with the aim of making our youth financially independent. Global Age learning is currently operating in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha, Lahore and Karachi.”

KIPS CSS is playing an integral part in teaching and training the youth of the nation so that they are prepared and trained to face the external and internal challenges of professional life.