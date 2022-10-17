Hema Malini celebrates 74th birthday with her hubby Dharmendra

Hema Malini turned 74 on Sunday. She celebrated her special day with none other than husband Dharmendra. The star couple also came together for pictures, which Hema shared with her fans on social media.

In the pictures, Hema is seen looking beautiful as ever in a pink saree with gold accessories. She wore sindoor and flashed her evergreen smile as Dharmendra posed with her. Dharmendra also held her close in one of the pictures while both laughed candidly in another.

Sharing the picture, Hema wrote, “Always lovely to be with my Dharam ji on my birthday.” She also tagged him and added hashtags like ‘birthday’ and ‘celebration.’ Reacting to them, Esha Deol dropped a kissing-face emoji followed by an evil eye symbol in the comment section. Meanwhile, fans have also extended warm wishes to the actor.

One fan commented, “Happy birthday Mam so good to see you with Dharam Sir May god bless you both always.” “Wishing you a very very happy birthday .you amazing and you both looked amazing on silver screen!” added another nostalgic fan. Someone also said, “The most legend and lovely couple.”

Hema and Dharmendra starred together in films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Kinara, The Burning Train and many more. They got married in 1980. They are parents to two daughters-Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Earlier in the day, Esha posted unseen pictures with Hema on her special day. In those photos, the mother-daughter duo was seen sitting on a couch as Esha planted a kiss on her mother’s head. Hema appeared in a no-makeup look and smiled at the camera. Esha also gave her mom a hug in one of them, which appeared to have been clicked at their house.

Sharing the post, Esha added to the caption, “Happy birthday mamma. May God bless you with the best of health and lots of happiness. I am always by your side, love you.”

Hema was last seen in Shimla Mirchi (2020), starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh. On the other hand, Dharmendra will be next starring in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.