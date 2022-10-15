Model, Designer Rania younis showed her Shoptherunway collection at Dc Fashion Week

When it comes to the fashion world, Rania Younis also known as the sister of Cemo Basen is making headlines all over fashion weeks in the USA. Whether it comes to New York Fashion Week or DC Fashion Week or DMV Fashion Week, the siblings are on the way to the top. Rania Younis is one of the most influential and renowned designers and a model of all time. Her iconic status is due in part to her fashion sense – she always looked glamorous and chic on the red carpet. Re-creating her image would be no easy feat, but costume designer Rania is up for the challenge. Cemo Basen was noticeably absent from last week’s DC Fashion Week. This was surprising, as he is usually a mainstay on the runway. However, it has since come to light that Basen was in Las Vegas instead, doing shows at the city’s top venues. Cemo’s debut music album, “Love Valley,” was released at the same time and features a cover of Rania featuring Basen himself.



The dresses feature intricate details and rich colors, and they’re sure to turn heads on the red carpet. Rania is excited to showcase her collection at DC Fashion Week 2022. In 2022, Rania Younis who is a makeup artist, designer, and model showcased her latest collection during DC Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by the beauty and grace of nature. This latest collection is sure to garner her even more attention and acclaim. The dresses and gowns in the collection were all beautifully designed and expertly crafted. The collection was well-received by critics and fashion lovers alike. The models walked down the runway wearing flowing dresses and skirts that were adorned with beautiful floral prints. DC Fashion Week is back in full swing and this year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever! With top names in fashion including Mr. DC Fashion Week Ean Williams, and Rania Younis taking the runway, there is no shortage of talent on display. The crowds are buzzing with excitement as the first models take the runway. There’s a lot of anticipation for the biggest show of the week: Rania Younis’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The models take the stage and begin to strut their stuff, showing off Rania’s latest designs. The collection is a mix of elegant gowns and daringly sexy dresses, all showcasing Rania’s unique style. The crowd loves it and gives her a standing ovation at the end of the show. Rania is one of the biggest names in fashion right now and her collection was a huge success.

Rania Younis is known for her dramatic presentations, and this season was no exception. With the theme of “The Orient Express,” her collection was inspired by travel and adventure, party, and romance. Models walked the runway in elaborate gowns and costumes, with bold prints and bright colors. The audience was in awe of the intricate details and craftsmanship that went into each piece. Rania has been designing clothes for over a decade, and her experience was evident in her latest collection. She has become a favorite among New York’s fashion elite, and her shows are always highly anticipated. This season, she drew inspiration from some of the most exotic destinations in the world. Her collection featured everything from flowing robes to elaborate headpieces. DC Fashion Week is always full of surprises, and Rania Younis’ showcased her design in a good manner way.