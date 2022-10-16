Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 16 October 2022 is being sold for Rs. 122690 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 143100 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 16 October 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs. 143100 Rs. 131174 Rs. 125213 Rs. 107325 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs. 122690 Rs. 112465 Rs. 107354 Rs. 92018 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs. 12269 Rs. 11247 Rs. 10735 Rs. 9202

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.