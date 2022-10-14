SC seeks report on flood relief activities in Sindh

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought detailed report of flood relief activities from the Sindh government in the province. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial also summoned reply from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and district disaster management authorities. The Sindh government sought one week’s time to submit its reply. Chief Justice Bandial said that the flood is not an issue of administrative powers, but it is the matter of fundamental rights. “The Sindh High Court (SHC) had issued its order in the public interest,” the CJP said. “Citizens Committees have been constituted for monitoring of the relief activities,” Advocate General Sindh said. “The court will not interfere in relief activities,” the chief justice said. “The Sindh government would have to convince that the work is being done for general good,” the CJP remarked. The counsel representing flood victims said that the government was seeking one week for reply in this age of technology. “People are dying in flood-hit areas,” Faisal Siddiqui Advocate said. “No one dies owing to delay in reply,” the AG Sindh said. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till October 20. In the previous hearing, the apex court rejected the Sindh government’s plea for restraining order against flood relief and rehabilitation monitoring committees. The court allowed the monitoring committees to oversee the relief and rehabilitation work of flood affected people. The court, however, restrained the committees headed by a civil judge from intervention and control in the relief operation.