Cheema warns opponents of strict action

The newly elected Punjab Home Advisor, Omar Sarfraz Cheema on Thursday warned the political opponents of strict action, saying that the interference in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march is not acceptable.

Punjab Home Advisor Omar Sarfraz said, “Taking the responsibility of the portfolio entrusted to me is a difficult task.” The federal government is trying to create an intense situation. In the last two months, the Punjab government has proved that it worked with great responsibility.”

While drawing a line of demarcation between the centre and the Punjab government, Omar Sarfraz went on to say that the incumbent government is afraid of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. “The government continues to give statements against my leader [Imran Khan]”, added Cheema.

Commenting on PTI’s long march, Punjab Home Minister said that his party has given a call to the people for a peaceful protest, adding that the job of the PTI leadership is to provide security to the people. Describing Islamabad as a part of Pakistan, Omar Sarfraz said that if the people of the country are raising their voices for their rights, then it is their constitutional and legitimate right.

While continuing to talk about the long march, the Punjab home advisor said that interference with legal rights is not acceptable. The Punjab government will play its role and take action against those interfering in the long march.

Talking about the Federal Investigation Agency, Omar Sarfraz said that whenever the FIA has to start an investigation, it has to first inform the provincial government and the local police and after taking it into confidence, the FIA has to take action. The Punjab government will handle the FIA as per the law, the Punjab home advisor added.