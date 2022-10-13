Xord – the pioneer of Web3 and blockchain technology in Pakistan

Xord is a Web3 R&D Company started in 2018 by a couple of students from the University of Karachi.

Abdul Sami Khawaja, the now CEO of Xord, and Muhammad Salman Khan, the CGO, co-founded Xord. The duo realised their passion for blockchain technology and its potential in reshaping the future. And thus, channeled it into creating something unprecedented. So what started as an initiative by a couple of university-going students is now home to more than 110 employees. Xord is not just another software house; it is the pioneer of Web3 and blockchain technology in Pakistan.

Being a Web3 R&D Company, Xord deals in everything Web3 related. It focuses its research on ideating products and solving the bottlenecks of the Web3 ecosystem. They make this possible by researching and working on blockchain infrastructure and Zero-Knowledge Protocols (ZKP). Shield is a testing and development framework for ZK recently launched by the research team at Xord.

Additionally, Xord also has a circle devoted to providing blockchain solutions and services to other companies. They cater to Decentralized Applications (DApps) Development, Tooling Development, Interoperable Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, GameFi Implementations and NFTs. Moreover, they have partnered with companies like Dafi, Numio, ember, Bees Social, Polkalokr, and many more.

And since every new technology comes with its fair share of risks, Xord also has an in-house venture named BlockApex specifically allocated towards assessing and mitigating the security concerns of blockchain-based protocols. They focus on blockchain security and smart contract auditing, financial risk assessment and tokenomic design, DApp security, and advanced penetration testing. Until now, they have secured $150M+ worth of value and assets.

It doesn’t end here, though. Xord has also released some out-of-the-box products to make the adoption of Web3 seamless for people worldwide, such as Unipilot and Metadot.

To put it simply, Xord has created an ecosystem that caters to every need one may have while working in Web3. To date, it has given rise to multiple in-house ventures, which are:

Expedite Design; A Web3 design agency excelling in branding and UI/UX

BlockApex; A Web3 security and cybersecurity company

Metadot; A one-stop crypto wallet for the Polkadot ecosystem

Unipilot; A liquidity optimising protocol for Uniswap

Shield; A testing & development framework for Zero-Knowledge

On top of that, Xord has also initiated a global Web3 community named BlockshipDAO to help onboard, make aware, and educate people about blockchain technology and help them connect with other enthusiasts in this domain. BlockshipDAO is not only a symbol of the ever-growing community but a proof of how the world will escalate using web3 in the future. Through this initiative, Xord holds bootcamps, seminars, events, and even podcasts to build the right mindsets for future generations.

Furthermore, Xord aims to create a culture of empowerment that pushes people to become world leaders who embody a paradoxical mindset of professional will and personal humility. Additionally, Xord focuses on providing an environment of growth and transparency where goals are set based on the impact they will create in the world.

Xord aims to onboard 1 billion users to Web3 in the next ten years and create an honest and transparent world by harnessing the limitless potential of blockchain technology. With the initiatives taken by the team of Xord in the past few years, Xord is moving in the right direction and is all set to make this goal achievable.