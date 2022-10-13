Netflix reveals K-drama series coming in 2023. Netflix will definitely be a big treat for the fans of K-dramas as the streaming giant is bringing more new movies and shows in 2023. List of Movies: Celebrity (Season 1) A Time Called You (Season 1) Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1) Chicken Nugget (Season 1) Black Knight (Season 1) Goodbye Earth (Season 1) Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1) The Girl Downstairs (Season 1) Hunting Dogs (Season 1) Mask Girl (Season 1) Murder Dieary (Season 1) Queen of the Scene ( Season 1 ) Queen Maker (Season 1) Song of the Bandits (Season 1) Check the list of Series: Jung_E (2023) Believer 2 (2023) The Uncanny Counter 2 Gil Bok-soon (2023) Arthdal Chronicles (Season 2) The entertainment industry has been completely transformed by the streaming giant Netflix, and some of the most popular shows that are now dominating global trends are listed beneath. Netflix seems to have everything, including popular TV shows, movies, and even family-friendly entertainment. Here is a list of the top 25 globally available movies and TV shows on Netflix. Top 25 all-time globally popular movies: The Catholic School No Limit Do Revenge I Used to Be Famous Love in the Villa Dolittle I Came By The Invisible Man Mat Kilau End of the Road Ek Villain Returns Drifting Home Fantasy Island Jeremy Mom Is Pregnant Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard Those Who Wish Me Dead Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Loving Adults Body Cam Jogi Me Time White Chicks Broad Peak HIT: The First Case Top 25 all-time globally popular series: The Crown Fate: The Winx Saga Cobra Kai Heartbreak High El Rey: Vicente Fernandez Forsvinningen – Lorenskog 31. oktober 2018 Little Women Narco-Saints Diary of a Gigolo Young Lady and Gentleman Santo Pasión de gavilanes The Imperfects Extraordinary Attorney Woo Love is Blind Alchemy of Souls Stranger Things Rick and Morty Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Devil in Ohio Manifest Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord Sins of Our Mother The Brave Ones High Heat