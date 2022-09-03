Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, September 03, 2022


List of Netflix’s top 10 trending movies and TV shows

Web Desk

The entertainment industry has been completely transformed by the streaming giant Netflix, and some of the most popular shows that are now dominating global trends are listed beneath.

Netflix seems to have everything, including popular TV shows, movies, and even family-friendly entertainment.

Movies:

  • Love in the Villa
  • Me Time
  • Collateral
  • I Came By
  • This is 40
  • Loving Adults
  • Snow White & the Huntsman
  • Sing 2
  • Resident Evil: Retribution
  • That’s Amor

TV Shows:

  • Echoes
  • I Am a Killer
  • Partner Track
  • The Sandman
  • High Heat
  • Stranger Things
  • Selling the OC
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
  • Virgin River
  • Never Have I Ever

Kids:

  • Sing 2
  • COComelon
  • Junior Baking Show
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • Instant Dream Home
  • Sam & Cat
  • Henry Danger
  • Barbie: Mermaid Power
  • Home
  • Lost Ollie

Moreover, there are tonnes of new movies and TV episodes to add to your binge-watching list on Netflix this September.

  • Love in the Villa
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • Cobra Kai (Season 5)
  • Heartbreak High (Season 1)
  • DO REVENGE (2022)
  • Fate: A Winx Saga (Season 2)
  • A Jazzman’s Blues
  • Lou
  • End of the Road
  • Blonde
  • Entergalactic
  • Ivy & Bean
  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

