List of Netflix’s top 10 trending movies and TV shows

The entertainment industry has been completely transformed by the streaming giant Netflix, and some of the most popular shows that are now dominating global trends are listed beneath. Netflix seems to have everything, including popular TV shows, movies, and even family-friendly entertainment. Movies: Love in the Villa Me Time Collateral I Came By This is 40 Loving Adults Snow White & the Huntsman Sing 2 Resident Evil: Retribution That’s Amor TV Shows: Echoes I Am a Killer Partner Track The Sandman High Heat Stranger Things Selling the OC JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Virgin River Never Have I Ever Kids: Sing 2 COComelon Junior Baking Show The Cuphead Show! Instant Dream Home Sam & Cat Henry Danger Barbie: Mermaid Power Home Lost Ollie Moreover, there are tonnes of new movies and TV episodes to add to your binge-watching list on Netflix this September. Love in the Villa Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cobra Kai (Season 5) Heartbreak High (Season 1) DO REVENGE (2022) Fate: A Winx Saga (Season 2) A Jazzman’s Blues Lou End of the Road Blonde Entergalactic Ivy & Bean My Little Pony: Make Your Mark