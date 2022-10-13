When Prince Harry helped Meghan Markle feel better during her ‘worst point’

Meghan Markle has often talked about her mental health and how she struggled with it while in the UK, where she was working as a senior member of the British royal family before stepping down and relocating to the US with her family – husband Prince Harry and son Archie. In her recent podcast episode, which came out after a hiatus following the death of her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II – who died last month at the age of 96 – the Duchess of Sussex opened up more about her state of mind and how she wrestled with thoughts of self-harm. Meghan was joined by guests Deepika Padukone, who has long been an advocate of mental health, having suffered from depression herself, and Constance Wu and Jenny Slate. During the podcast, the duchess said her husband helped her reach out to a mental health professional when she was at her lowest point and feeling her “worst point”.