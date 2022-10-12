Fit-again pacer Shaheen Afridi to rejoin Pakistan squad at T20 World Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan’s pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has regained his fitness and will rejoin the national squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, three months after injuring his right knee. The 22-year-old star cricketer, who completed his rehabilitation in London, injured his knee during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle in July and was forced to miss the Asia Cup (August-September) and the following seven-match T20I home series against England. “Shaheen will join the national squad for the ICC men’s T20 World Cup in Brisbane as per schedule on 15 October, after undergoing rehab,” said a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman on Tuesday. Shaheen will be available for selection for Pakistan’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches on October 17 against England and October 19 against Afghanistan. His match fitness will be assessed after that ahead of Pakistan opening World Cup blockbuster match against India, on October 23 in Melbourne. Pakistan had included Shaheen in the 15-man squad for the World Cup subject to fitness. Pakistan have until October 15 to make any changes in their squad for the World Cup

“I am super excited at the prospect of rejoining the national side for the T20 World Cup and playing my part in our Australia campaign,” Shaheen was quoted as saying Tuesday. Pakistan are placed in Group II of the World Cup alongside India, Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifier teams. Defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifier teams are placed in Group 1. The first round of World Cup starts from October 16. Shaheen said it had been a difficult period for him to be away from the game and the team he loved the most, and not being part of some gruelling and exciting matches. “I have been bowling six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace. While I have enjoyed bowling and batting in the nets, nothing can replace the feel of match environment and I can’t wait to be in that setting. It has been a rigorous and challenging rehabilitation programme, but I have thoroughly enjoyed it. To be honest, I am feeling fitter than ever before and can’t wait to wear the playing kit.”

Top-order batsman Fakhar Zaman is also on the road to recovery from a knee injury. Fakhar, who was left out of Pakistan’s team for the World Cup, was in London as well, with the same medical panel overseeing his treatment and recovery. Fakhar had sustained the injury during the Asia Cup final, when he landed awkwardly on his right knee while fielding, which ruled him out of the home T20I series against England too. He has been added to the list of reserve players — Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani are the others — for the World Cup. “Zaman, who is one of the three travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup, will also travel to Brisbane with Shaheen and will complete his rehabilitation,” added the PCB spokesman.