Young girl goes missing from Lahore General Hospital: how?

LAHORE: A 22-year-old young girl undergoing treatment at Lahore General Hospital went missing on Tuesday.

According to sources, the 22-year-old girl – a resident of Green Town- had gone missing from Lahore General Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment. The police have registered an abduction case on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

The 22-year-old girl was on her way to university when she fainted near Chungi Amar Sadhu. The rescue officials shifted the unconscious girl to the Lahore General Hospital for medical treatment.

However, during the treatment, the girl went missing from the ward. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

Earlier in June, an unidentified woman abducted a newborn baby from the nursery of Lahore General Hospital and fled away easily.

According to details, the woman reportedly tricked the baby’s mother and abducted the newborn, and fled away. CCTV footage of the abduction has been acquired.

In the CCTV footage, the woman can be seen taking the newborn baby from the mother and fleeing away.

The Medical Superintendent added that the unidentified woman carried the newborn baby for some time and then escaped from the hospital, blaming the parents for handing over the baby to an unidentified woman.

