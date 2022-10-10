Chancellor/Governor, Engr. Muhammad Balighur Rehman, chaired the 38th Senate meeting of UET, Lahore, in the Chemical Engineering Seminar Hall.

The Vice Chancellor, Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar presented university’s progress report for the past three years. He highlighted record number of meetings of statutory bodies, new appointments and promotions of faculty and staff, record number of appointments of Professors and Associate Professors, restructuring of teaching and non-teaching posts, regularisation of contract employees, and disciplinary actions under PEEDA. He also described completion of long pending development projects, winning of new development projects worth Rs 4.3 Billion, detailed report on continuous rise in QS World and Asian rankings, and record number of research grants and publications in university’s history.

Chancellor, Engr. Muhammad Balighur Rehman, appreciated progress made by the university under Vice Chancellor’s leadership. He desired continuous improvement in university’s academics and rankings as well as support for needy students.

The Senate approved the following: 2022-23 budget with size of budget, statutes support for deceased employees, statutes for Professor Meritorious, Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA) for PBS 1-19 for further approval by Chancellor.

The Governor directed the Vice Chancellor to establish endowment fund for improving financial health of the university. He desired the university to strengthen industrial linkages. As well as work in the area of climate change, sustainability of environment, and solving indigenous problem.