Kamran Tessori appointed as new governor of Sindh

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday approved the summary of Kamran Tessori’s appointment as Sindh governor.

PM Shehbaz moved the summary for the appointment of Tessori as Sindh governor to the presidency. The president approved the summary as per Article 101-1 of the constitution of Pakistan.

The Sindh governor post’s had been vacant since Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Imran Ismail’s resignation five months ago.

After resignation of Imran Ismail, SA Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has been also discharging his duties as the acting governor.

Ismail stepped down as Sindh governor in April, 2022 following the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister.

Born on May 5, 1974 in Karachi, Kamran Tessori is a Pakistani politician. He was a Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, from May 2013 to May 2018.