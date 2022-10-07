Islamabad: 10/07/2022 National Assembly Session was held on Friday, the 7th October, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in Parliament House, Islamabad. NA passes two bills refers five legislative proposals to committees. The National Assembly on Friday passed two government bills and referred four bills as well as an ordinance to the relevant committees.

Two of the bills passed by the House include the Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The House also witnessed introduction of four government bills and laying of an Ordinance. These bills were referred to the relevant committees for further consideration.

The bills introduced in the House included the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Additionally, the Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022 was also introduced. Moreover, the Naturalization (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Securities and Futures Market Bill, 2022 were also brought in view.

Meanwhile, the Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2022, (Ordinance No. VI of 2022) was also laid in the House.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on October 10, 2022 (Monday) at 5 pm for further discussion for the five bills propose to the respective committees.

Moreover, a standing committee on climate change was also held today in NA.