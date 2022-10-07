Five more die, several new cases reported of dengue virus

LAHORE: Four more people have lost their lives, while several new cases of dengue virus have been reported across the country.

According to the Health Department, three more people have died in Dadu, Sanghar and Karachi. The person who died in Karachi belongs to Korangi district, while the number of people who died in Sindh this year has increased to 41.

The Health Department continued saying that 386 new cases were reported in Sindh in the last 24 hours, out of which 314 are from Karachi and 11947 total cases have been reported in the province.

Meanwhile, 351 dengue patients were reported from Punjab during the last 24 hours. 100 cases were reported from Rawalpindi, 89 from Lahore and 60 from Gujranwala. 24 cases have been reported from Multan, 11 from Khanewal and 8 from Faisalabad.

Additionally, 7 dengue cases were reported from Attock, 6 from Hafizabad, 6 from Muzaffargarh and Kasur, while 5 cases have been reported from Sheikhupura, 4 cases from Okara, 3 cases each from Gujrat, Narowal and Chakwal.

During this year, 8383 dengue patients have been reported so far across Punjab.

Furthermore, a total of 3496 dengue cases and also one death due to dengue virus was reported from Lahore during the last 24 hours.

12 deaths from dengue fever have been reported so far across Punjab.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-transmitted disease that affects tropical and subtropical regions of the world. Flu-like symptoms and a high temperature are signs of mild dengue fever. The severe variety of dengue fever, also known as dengue hemorrhagic fever, can result in fatalities as well as significant bleeding, a sharp drop in blood pressure, and shock.