Here is the full list of Nobel Peace Prize winners from 1901, when the prize was first awarded. 2021: Maria Ressa (Philippines/United States) and Dmitry Muratov (Russia) 2020: The UN World Food Programme (WFP) 2019: Abiy Ahmed Ali (Ethiopia) 2018: Denis Mukwege (DR Congo) and Nadia Murad (Iraq) 2017: International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) 2016: Juan Manuel Santos (Colombia) 2015: The National Dialogue Quartet (Tunisia) 2014: Kailash Satyarthi (India) and Malala Yousafzai (Pakistan) 2013: The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) 2012: The European Union (EU) 2011: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Leymah Gbowee (Liberia), Tawakkul Karman (Yemen) 2010: Liu Xiaobo (China) 2009: Barack Obama (United States) 2008: Martti Ahtisaari (Finland) 2007: Al Gore (United States) and the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2006: Muhammad Yunus (Bangladesh) and the Grameen Bank 2005: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Mohamed ElBaradei (Egypt) 2004: Wangari Maathai (Kenya) 2003: Shirin Ebadi (Iran) 2002: Jimmy Carter (United States) 2001: Kofi Annan (Ghana) and the United Nations 2000: Kim Dae-jung (South Korea) 1999: Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) 1998: John Hume and David Trimble (Northern Ireland) 1997: Jody Williams (United States) and the International Campaign to Ban Landmines 1996: Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo and Jose Ramos-Horta (East Timor) 1995: Joseph Rotblat (Britain) and the Pugwash movement 1994: Yitzhak Rabin, Shimon Peres (Israel) and Yasser Arafat (Palestine Liberation Organization) 1993: Nelson Mandela and Frederik de Klerk (South Africa) 1992: Rigoberta Menchu Tum (Guatemala) 1991: Aung San Suu Kyi (Burma) 1990: Mikhail Gorbachev (Soviet Union) 1989: Dalai Lama (Tibet) 1988: United Nations Peacekeeping Forces 1987: Oscar Arias Sanchez (Costa Rica) 1986: Elie Wiesel (United States) 1985: International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War 1984: Desmond Tutu (South Africa) 1983: Lech Walesa (Poland) 1982: Alva Myrdal (Sweden) and Alfonso Garcia Robles (Mexico) 1981: Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees 1980: Adolfo Perez Esquivel (Argentina) 1979: Mother Teresa (Albania) 1978: Anwar Sadat (Egypt) and Menachem Begin (Israel) 1977: Amnesty International 1976: Betty Williams and Mairead Corrigan (Northern Ireland) 1975: Andrei Sakharov (Soviet Union) 1974: Sean MacBride (Ireland) and Eisaku Sato (Japan) 1973: Henry Kissinger (United States) and Le Duc Tho (Vietnam, declined) 1972: prize not handed out 1971: Willy Brandt (West Germany) 1970: Norman Borlaug (United States) 1969: International Labour Organization (ILO) 1968: Rene Cassin (France) 1967: prize not handed out 1966: prize not handed out 1965: United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) 1964: Martin Luther King Jr (United States) 1963: International Committee of the Red Cross and the League of Red Cross Societies 1962: Linus Carl Pauling (United States) 1961: Dag Hammarskjold (Sweden) 1960: Albert Luthuli (South Africa) 1959: Philip Noel-Baker (Britain) 1958: Georges Pire (Belgium) 1957: Lester Pearson (Canada) 1956: prize not handed out 1955: prize not handed out 1954: Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) 1953: George Marshall (United States) 1952: Albert Schweitzer (France) 1951: Leon Jouhaux (France) 1950: Ralph Bunche (United States) 1949: Lord (John) Boyd Orr of Brechin (Britain) 1948: prize not handed out 1947: Friends Service Council (The Quakers), American Friends Service Committee (The Quakers) 1946: Emily Greene Balch (United States), John Raleigh Mott (United States) 1945: Cordell Hull (United States) 1944: International Committee of the Red Cross 1943: prize not handed out 1942: prize not handed out 1941: prize not handed out 1940: prize not handed out 1939: prize not handed out 1938: Nansen International Office for Refugees 1937: Viscount Cecil of Chelwood (Britain) 1936: Carlos Saavedra Lamas (Argentina) 1935: Carl von Ossietzky (Germany) 1934: Arthur Henderson (Britain) 1933: Sir Norman Angell (Ralph Lane) (Britain) 1932: prize not handed out 1931: Jane Addams (United States) and Nicholas Murray Butler (United States) 1930: Nathan Soderblom (Sweden) 1929: Frank Billings Kellogg (United States) 1928: prize not handed out 1927: Ferdinand Buisson (France) and Ludwig Quidde (Germany) 1926: Aristide Briand (France) and Gustav Stresemann (Germany) 1925: Sir Austen Chamberlain (Britain) and Charles Gates Dawes (United States) 1924: prize not handed out 1923: prize not handed out 1922: Fridtjof Nansen (Norway) 1921: Karl Hjalmar Branting (Sweden) and Christian Lous Lange (Norway) 1920: Leon Victor Auguste Bourgeois (France) 1919: Thomas Woodrow Wilson (United States) 1918: prize not handed out 1917: International Committee of the Red Cross 1916: prize not handed out 1915: prize not handed out 1914: prize not handed out 1913: Henri La Fontaine (Belgium) 1912: Elihu Root (United States) 1911: Tobias Michael Carel Asser (The Netherlands) and Alfred Hermann Fried (Austria-Hungary) 1910: Permanent International Peace Bureau 1909: Auguste Marie Francois Beernaert (Belgium) and Paul Henri Benjamin Balluet, Baron d’Estournelles de Constant de Rebecque (France) 1908: Klas Pontus Arnoldson (Sweden) and Fredrik Bajer (Denmark) 1907: Ernesto Teodoro Moneta (Italy) and Louis Renault (France) 1906: Theodore Roosevelt (United States) 1905: Baroness Bertha Sophie Felicita von Suttner (Austria-Hungary) 1904: Institute of International Law 1903: William Randal Cremer (Britain) 1902: Elie Ducommun (Switzerland) and Charles Albert Gobat (Switzerland) 1901: Jean-Henri Dunant (Switzerland) and Frederic Passy (France)