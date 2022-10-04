King Charles will not attend climate summit on Truss advice

LONDON-King Charles will not attend the climate change conference COP27, which is due to be held in Egypt next month, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. It was responding to a story in the Sunday Times which claimed Prime Minister Liz Truss had “ordered” the King not to attend. The Palace said advice had been sought by the King and given by Ms Truss.

“With mutual friendship and respect there was agreement that the King would not attend,” the Palace stated. Before his accession to the throne last month, the King – then the Prince of Wales had indicated he would attend the annual conference.

Royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said the BBC had put it to the Palace the King must be personally disappointed given his long decades of passionate environmental campaigning. But the Palace responded that the idea the King was uncomfortable was not the case, and he was ever mindful of the sovereign’s role to act on the government’s advice. Last November as Prince Charles – the King travelled to Egypt with the then-government’s blessing to urge the Egyptian administration on its efforts, meeting President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi during a planned visit. In the past, the King has demonstrated his deep commitment to environmental issues and, as Prince of Wales, had a long history of campaigning to reduce the effects of climate change.