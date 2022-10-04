Missing person ‘recovered’ ahead of IHC hearing

Another missing person, Munib Akram, was presented by police in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday during a hearing of a case.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah presided over the hearing on a petition filed by Munib’s father, Mohammad Akram.

On the query of the bench, Munib Akram told the court that he was lifted by unknown people from his house on August 19. My mobile phone and laptop was checked out and I was also given threats, he said, and added the men then asked him for his laptop password and told him “never to use” social media platforms Twitter and Facebook.

The victim further stated that he was “scared” and was eventually dropped of in the Kallar Kahar area after being held captive for five or six hours. He then claimed that he stayed at a friend’s village for around 40 days and did not inform his family of his situation out of “fear”.

The Chief Justice expressed annoyance with the police and said that this court had repeatedly stated that such incidents wouldn’t be tolerated. The court was not sure whether this citizen was telling truth or not.

The IHC instructed the IGP Islamabad to submit inquiry report within 15 days regarding the missing citizen Munib Akram who was produced before the court after being recovered.

The court said that such incidents were not possible without the knowledge of the police. The Chief Justice asked that to whom this court should hold responsible for this. He said that this court had given judgment in 2019 but still such incidents were being taken place. The court asked the DSP Legal that whether the action was taken against the SHO of the concerned area’s police station. The Chief Justice directed the IGP Islamabad to conduct inquiry into the matter and submit report within 15-days to the registrar office.