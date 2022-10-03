Gwadar University to set up CPEC Study Centre

The University of Gwadar has decided to establish a CPEC Study Centre and a Centre for Marine Affairs and Marine Sciences, as provided in the approved PC-1, among many other key decisions.

The second meeting of the syndicate was held at the university’s conference hall in which many important decisions were taken.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir chaired the meeting, which was also attended by members of the Syndicate including PS to Governor Balochistan Abdul Nasir Dotani, Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Syed Manzoor Ahmed, Registrar Dolat Khan, Director Finance Shafi Muhammad, acting Dean faculty of Management Sciences, Commerce and Social Sciences Professor Dr. Jan Muhammad and acting Dean Faculty of Science, Engineering and Technology Dr. Dani Bux Talpur.

The University registrar presented the agenda of the meeting before the house for deliberation and decisions.

The forum discussed each agenda in detail and decided on important matters such as launching new programs and granting approval to regularize the services of contract employees who have fulfilled all recruitment procedures and completed their probation periods.

The members deliberated and resolved all the immediate issues related to academic, administrative and financial matters of the university.

The meeting confirmed the minutes of the first meeting of the Syndicate, the second meeting of the academic council, the second meeting of the finance and planning committee for the budget estimates for 2022-23 and the annual report of the university for the year 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that it is our priority to conduct the meeting of statutory bodies well in time and to make them functional in accordance with the university act.

The members of the syndicate expressed their satisfaction that keeping varsity interest and stability upper-most, the important academic and administrative matters of the institution are being resolved according to the decisions of the statutory bodies which will open new pathways for further growth.